More than a third of people in Milton Keynes are struggling to book a staycation this summer, research shows

Research has shown 36% of people in MK and elsewhere cannot find anyway to stay for a UK break this summer.

As demand for staycations surges, researchers found that the average person has spent five fruitless hours searching for staycation deals and offers.

And three in 10 people have now given up all hope of finding one and are resigned to spending the rest of the holidays at home.

Booking a UK holiday is posing problems for many people

As experts warn that holidays might again become the preserve of the rich, many people who’d tried to book a UK break said that all the available self-catering properties, hotels and B&Bs were far too expensive for their budget.

And the study, by Saga, found a further 24% have looked high and low for accommodation but have been unable to find anything available.

A fifth (20%) said they’d planned to go to a popular tourist destination like Cornwall or Devon, but found it was fully booked.

And 17% claim that the only free accommodation they could find was miles away from where they live - and they just couldn’t face a long road trip.

Some 27% of the people polled said they wished they’d booked a UK break in advance, but said that uncertainty over Covid restrictions had made them wait.

And 71% of respondents said they felt like they’ve missed out on holidays again this year, because of lack of confidence, availability and budget.

In fact, the rise of the ‘naycation’ has led to 43% of those who couldn’t find a deal bitterly disappointed, while 35% feel frustrated and 25% just feel really sad, says Saga.

Most people said they would would jump at the chance to get away this August if the possibility arose.

Nick Stace, CEO of Saga Travel, said: “It’s been a confusing time for people wanting to get away this August and our research has certainly found that people feel they’ve missed out on their summer holidays.

“In an effort to help get as many people away as possible, we’ve introduced a range of round-Britain ‘seacation’ cruises this month that will take in some beautiful parts of the UK including the West Coast and Wales, Cornwall and the Dorset Coast and the Scottish Highlands and Islands.”

For the Brits who were lucky enough to have been on a staycation this year, the study found that 14% say the beaches they visited were "heaving", 12% were unable to book tables in restaurants and pubs while on holiday, and one in 10 said the accommodation they’d stayed in had been under par.

Almost a fifth (17%) said they had ended up being stuck in hellish traffic jams on the way to and from their staycation.

When it comes to the worst things about holiday road trips, the study of 2000 Britons found that traffic chaos came top of the list, followed by navigating roadworks, getting completely lost, children arguing in the back of the car, someone in the vehicle getting car sick and having to endure music playlist made by the kids.