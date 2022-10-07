More than £100,000 awarded to organisations supporting police work across Thames Valley

Grants totalling £100,073 have awarded to voluntary and community groups in the second round of this year’s policing Community Fund.

The Community Fund provides biannual funding to organisations that help to achieve the objectives of the PCC’s Police and Criminal Justice Plan. The money for the scheme comes from the sale of stolen property that cannot be returned to its rightful owners.

More than 100 organisations applied to the latest round of funding, with 25 organisations successful in receiving funding to support one of the follwing Police and Criminal Justice Plan priorities:

Police and Crime Commissioner for Thames Valley, Matthew Barber pictured with Chief Constable, John Campbell, left

> Strong Local Policing (preventing crime & protecting communities)

> Fighting Serious Organised Crime (protecting vulnerable people)

> Fighting Fraud & Cybercrime (fighting modern crimes)

>Improving the Criminal Justice System (reducing re-offending)

Advertisement

> Tackling illegal encampments (reducing the impact of encampments)

Matthew Barber, Police and Crime Commissioner for Thames Valley, said: “I’m delighted to be able to award this funding to so many community and voluntary organisations, who provide valuable services across the Thames Valley.

“A key part of my Police & Criminal Justice Plan is to enable organisations to collaborate and tackle issues facing our communities. These organisations are all working hard in support of my Police & Criminal Justice Plan priorities for the region.

“It’s great to be able to provide this funding through the Community Fund, which is money that has been recovered from criminals, to support a range of projects across the area.

Advertisement

“I have been able to visit a number of previously funded organisations, to find out how this funding has benefitted them. It has allowed many organisations to do some fantastic work in reducing crime and supporting our local communities.

“I look forward to meeting successful recipients at the presentation event in October.”

John Campbell, Chief Constable for Thames Valley Police, added: “Both the Police and Crime Commissioner and I are pleased to announce over £100,000 has been awarded to 25 voluntary and community groups across the Thames Valley.