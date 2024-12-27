Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

More than £2,000 was stolen from inside a car, which was parked outside a bank in Milton Keynes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thames Valley Police have launched an investigation into the robbery, which took place outside the Metro Bank premises in Oakgrove on Wednesday December 18.

The victim, a man in his sixties, returned to his car at around 2.20pm after visiting the bank.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He then placed a bag on the passenger seat, which contained £2,200.

More than £2,000 was stolen from a car parked outside the Metro Bank store in Oakgrove

The offender, who is described as a white man, of a large build, and wearing a black face covering, opened the passenger door and stole the bag which contained the money.

The camel-coloured bag also contained a passport and some other personal documents.

The offender escaped from the scene in a silver estate in the direction of Ada Walk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Investigating officer Detective Constable Grace Boland, said: “We are appealing for witnesses following this robbery.

“We are asking anyone who witnessed this incident to come forward. Additionally we believe there were several cars in the vicinity of the bank who may have dash-cam footage of this incident.

“As such we would ask them to please check their footage and get in touch if they think it could assist our enquiries.

“Anyone with information should call 101 quoting reference 43240611831 or you can contact us via our online reporting form.

“Or if you do not wish to speak to the police you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 and they will take your report 100% anonymously.”