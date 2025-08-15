A village coffee morning has raised £275 for Milton Keynes based charity Ride High

A Milton Keynes charity has received more than £250 in proceeds from a village’s monthly coffee morning.

Ride High, which works to provide children with the opportunity to improve their confidence and wellbeing through learning to ride and care for horses, was the chosen charity for the August coffee stop held in Stewkley.

The coffee morning, held at the village’s Recreation Ground Pavilion, raised £275 with participants enjoying tea, coffee and biscuits, a raffle, a bring and buy sale and the chance to catch up with friends and neighbours, while also helping the charity.

Natalie Mills, a Stewkley resident who volunteers with Ride High, gave a talk about the charity and its valuable work.

Natalie shared a copy of the charity’s latest Impact Report which highlighted how around 120 children and young people were referred to Ride High each week to follow a structured programme of learning, which includes riding horses and associated classroom projects.

The charity currently has a waiting list of more than 100 children for its services. You can find out more about Ride High through its website.

