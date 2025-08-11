A fundraising page set up to help the family of a Milton Keynes man who died suddenly in his sleep after suffering a cardiac arrest has raised more than £35,000.

Gireesha Jeera, 45, died at his home in the city on the night of August 5, leaving behind his wife Shobha Rani, and his two teenage children, son Jeevan, aged 16, and daughter Abhi, aged 13.

The GoFundMe page set to support Gireesha’s family details how he moved to the UK in 2014 from the Kurnool District of India in search of a better life for his family.

A tribute to Gireesha on the page says: "Over the years, he built a life rooted in love, hard work, and service to others.

"He was known for his ever-present smile, his kind heart, and his unwavering commitment to helping those in need.

"Whether through community service or charity work, Gireesha touched countless lives with his compassion and modesty."

Gireesha’s death was left his family facing significant financial challenges, leading to the fundraising page being created on August 6.

It is aiming to raise £40,000 to cover funeral arrangements, the repatriation of his body to India and immediate and short-term financial support for Gireesha’s family, for which he was the sole breadwinner.

The page, which has raised £35,844 at the time of writing, concludes in tribute: "Gireesha was a man who gave selflessly to others.

"Now, in his memory, we ask you to give what you can to support the family he loved so dearly.

"Your kindness and generosity will make a lasting impact and help carry his legacy of compassion forward."

