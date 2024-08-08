More than three-quarters of A&E patients are seen within 4 hours at Milton Keynes Hospital

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Three-quarters of the people who visited A&E last month were see within four hours, new data from MK Hospital shows.

The NHS standard is for 95% of patients to be seen within four hours. However, as part of a recovery plan, the health service has an objective for 78% of patients to be seen within this time frame by March 2025.

The previous recovery target was for 76% of patients to be seen within four hours by March this year, which was missed across England.

Recent NHS England figures show there were 14,260 visits to A&E at Milton Keynes University Hospital NHS Foundation Trust in July. Of them, 10,714 were seen within four hours – accounting for 75% of arrivals.

Across England, 75% of patients were seen within four hours, a slight increase from the month before and the highest level since September 2021.

At Milton Keynes University Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, 371 patients waited longer than four hours.

Danielle Jefferies, senior analyst at think tank The King’s Fund, said the figures are a stark reminder pressure in the NHS is not going away “as it grapples with ongoing industrial action, tight public finances, and a rise in the number of beds occu-pied by patients with Covid-19”.

She added: “This is worrying because the NHS should be working now to prepare for winter, but instead providers are using their time and money to tackle immediate pressures.”

The overall number of attendances to A&E in MK in July was a drop of 2% on the 14,523 visits recorded during June, but 6% more than the 13,465 patients seen in July 2023.

Professor Sir Stephen Powis, NHS national medical director, said: “A&E staff are under significant pressure and the NHS is in the middle of what could be its busiest summer ever, with a total of 4.6 million attendances in the last two months alone and 2024 now having seen the three busiest months for A&E on record.

“Nobody in the NHS wants to see patients experiencing long delays and we are committed to working with the Government to create a 10-year plan for health that includes a clear plan to bring waits down.”