More tragedy for family of missing Milton Keynes woman Leah Croucher as dad announces son's sudden death

The brother of missing Milton Keynes woman Leah Croucher has tragically died suddenly at the age of 24.

Haydon Croucher's heartbroken father today posted a tribute to his son on social media, describing him as "kind, generous, funny and loving."

Leah with Haydon

Tributes have also poured in from Haydon's friends.

Dad John Croucher said: "What kind of life is it that you can speak to your son on Thursday evening to reassure him that we all feel the same sadness at Friday 15th, approaching nine months with no news about Leah is a terrible thing to face. We promise to meet up the following day so we can face it together. Hours later police knock at the door and tell you that Haydon is fighting for his life. The doctors say the prognosis is bad. You sit by his bedside and watch him deteriorate by the minute. You have to say your goodbyes. What do you say in that situation?

"You tell him you love him. You reminisce about funnier times. You beg him to come back to us. Finally you have to tell him to go and be at peace. You hold him as he slips away. To say our hearts and minds are broken is an understatement.

"Haydon was a kind, generous, funny, witty and loving person and in his words an amazingly good looking bloke. He had a huge heart. He was only 24. Too young to be gone forever. He has left behind two families and friends that loved him dearly. We will all miss him. Always.

"Be at peace Haydon. If Leah is up there with you look after each other as always, until we get there. We love and miss you both terribly. Our world could not be more broken than it is now."