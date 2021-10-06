Morrisons offering Christmas jobs with £10 an hour starting salary in Milton Keynes

Morrisons is looking to recruit large numbers of extra workers to meet the anticipated demand this Christmas.

The company is offering a starting salary of £10 per hour.

Permanent as well as temporary opportunities are available in Morrisons distribution centres and manufacturing sites nationwide.

Roles include warehouse and production operatives, fork lift truck drivers, pickers and packers Full training will be provided for all positions and so no prior experience is required.

Morrisons has also joined the Kickstart scheme meaning it welcomes applications from 16-24 year olds who are receiving universal credit.

The company says this year's holiday season is anticipated to be even busier than usual as customers try to make up for last year’s restricted celebrations and hold multiple gatherings with their friends and family.

Clare Grainger, Morrisons People Director, said: “Customers have told us that they want to make up for last year’s low-key festive season and so we are working hard to make sure that our shelves are stocked with everything they need to help them celebrate. We are looking for 3,000 Christmas helpers to come and join our busy, fast-moving and exciting team on a temporary or permanent basis and help make good things happen this Christmas.”