Most expensive, busiest and trendiest parts of Milton Keynes to buy a house revealed

Zoopla said the data highlights how localised the housing market across England and Wales is, with prices often reflecting the housing stock available in an area.

Data from the Office for National Statistics reveals that of the 19 council wards in Milton Keynes, Olney saw the highest median house price in 2021, of £382,500.

This was followed by Danesborough and Walton (£375,000) and Loughton and Shenley (£365,000).

Olney is the most expensive place to buy a house in the Milton Keynes area

By contrast, the cheapest areas of Milton Keynes to purchase property were Woughton and Fishermead, which had a median house price of £225,000, Bradwell (£257,500) and Wolverton (£263,000).

The median – the middle number in a series – is used to ensure the figures are not skewed by extreme highs or lows.

Meanwhile, the number of homes sold in Milton Keynes rose from 3,418 in 2020 to 4,099 last year.

Of sales last year, 9% (386) were in Danesborough and Walton – making it the busiest area for buyers.

At the other end of the scale, Woughton and Fishermead saw just 83 properties sold in 2021, earning it the title of quietest area of Milton Keynes' property market, along with its cheapest.

The Centre for Economics and Business Research said that following a period of significant growth during the pandemic, it expects house prices to experience downward pressure over the next year, as a result of sharp rises in mortgage rates.

Karl Thompson, an economist at the think tank, said the strongest price contractions are expected outside of London and the South East, causing greater regional price disparities.

Grainne Gilmore, head of research at Zoopla, said: "The demand for larger detached homes during the pandemic has pushed average values for houses higher over the last year, while price growth for flats has lagged.

The ONS figures also reveal the trendiest area – the one which saw the fastest growth in sales – in Milton Keynes.