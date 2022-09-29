Most flower-loving town in Milton Keynes wins cascade of awards

Stony Stratford impressed the contest judges so much that they received a cascade of awards.

The town won the Gold award in the Thames and Chiltern region category, as well as the coveted Small Town Trophy and a special regional Award for Caring for the Environment.

All the local It's Your Neighbourhood groups also fared brilliantly. York House Community Gardens and Mary Robinson's North End Pond and wildlife area gained a trio of Outstanding awards while, Fullers Slade group won a Thriving accolade.

PS The people in the photo are Biance Bendig-Ceesay, who runs the Fullers Slade It's Your Nieghbourhood group, and Helen Havens, who volunteers with the FS group; me, and Helen Johnson, a Stony in Bloom volunteer who kindly drove us all to the ceremony. All are happy to have their photo in MK Citizen.

The Galley Hill In Your neighbourhood group, which was only recently set up, won an Improving award and St Mary and St Giles School gained a Highly Commended.

The awards ceremony was held yesterday (Wednesday) in Woodley.

“The judges in their comments observed that 'Stony in Bloom has certainly achieved its aim of cheering the town with flowers, contributing to this historic town being a happy, healthy place to live, work and visit,” said Judy Deveson, chair of the Stony Stratford in Bloom group of volunteers.

The group’s members spent months preparing the town for the judging. Over the years their efforts have resulted in a string of Gold awards for the town,

The town has been working hard for months on its floral displays

This year’s Britain in Bloom judges were particularly impressed with the displays in baskets and planters around the town centre, which are complemented by contrasting wildlife areas such as the North End Pond.

There is also an impressive number of planted beds, small gardens and green spaces throughout the town, looked after by volunteers ranging from individuals to residents' association, all under the umbrella of Stony Stratford in Bloom.

"Wildlife friendly planting is used extensively, and there is an emphasis on sustainability,” said Judy.

The judges praised the church gardens, planted and maintained by volunteers Hazel Wallis and Graham Brown, as well as the Horsefair Green Memorial Gardens, which are maintained by residents, and St Mary and St Giles School.