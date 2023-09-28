Most green-fingered town in Milton Keynes wins Britain in Bloom award yet again

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The most green-fingered town in MK has won Gold in the regional Britain in Bloom Competition for the tenth time.

Stony Stratford has scooped countless awards over the years and the competition judges have declared the historic town a “delight” to visit.

Volunteers work hard all year round to keep the floral displays looking magnificent and also produce fruit and vegetables from community garden projects.

The Britain in Bloom Thames and Chilterns Regional Awards Ceremony was held this week and Stony was thrilled with the result.

In their citation, the judges said: “Stony Stratford in Bloom was a delight to visit and judge, from the beginning to the end of the visit you sense the passion and determination of all the volunteers demonstrating the pride they have for their town and achievements.”

They praised the floral displays in the town centre, the High Street bunting and flags put up by the Business Association, the perennial flower beds around the town, the gardens maintained by the church volunteers and the memorial gardens volunteers.

They also commended the level of environmental awareness and focus on sustainability, as evidenced by the North end Pond and Wildlife Area and York House Community Gardens.

Stony in Bloom volunteers receive their Britain in Bloom gold award

All the It’s Your Neighbourhood Groups in the town did brilliantly too. The York House Community Gardens, where volunteers grow vegetables for the King’s Foodbank in Wolverton, and The North End pond and wildlife area were both assessed as Outstanding.

The nearby Fullers Slade and Galley Hill ‘It’s Your Neighbourhood’ groups’ efforts were assessed as “thriving”.

St Mary and St Giles Junior School won the Mark Mattock Schools Challenge, gaining a Highly Commended certificate. The judges praised the school’s enthusiasm for vegetable growing and were impressed by the Spirituality Garden that was designed by two pupils and provides a “lovely tranquil space for the children and staff to enjoy”.

The judges’ concluding comments were: “This truly is a whole town and all-year-round effort, with community engagement at the heart of Stony Stratford in Bloom. Everyone involved should be very proud of their achievements.”