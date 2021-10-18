Most popular park in Milton Keynes is seeking two new voluntary directors to help run it

Willen Lake, Milton Keynes’ most popular park, is looking for two new voluntary, non-executive directors to help run it.

The two voluntary positions have become available on the board for the first time in many years

The lake and park is owned and managed by a subsidiary company of The Parks Trust called Whitecap Leisure

Willen Lake

It is Milton Keynes’ most popular outdoor area and is home to a whole host of watersports and activities . It has around 1,000,000 visitors a year, drawing people from all over the UK.

During the peak season, which runs from April to October each year, it employs over 100 people

The Parks Trust has invested over £7m at Willen lake over the past six years in order to improve the facilities and

provide visitors with a great day out.

There are still several more phases of improvements to make and the Trust has an masterplan to guide its long-term development of the venue.

The Parks Trust is governed by a board of Trustees’ and Willen Lake is a wholly owned subsidiary with

its own Board of voluntary directors. Two long standing, non-executive directors are due to retire, and the Trust is looking for replacements.

Ideally they should have with strong interest in outdoor leisure and recreation and good commercial experience. Initially the appointment would be for a three-year term.

"This is an exciting opportunity to play a part in one of Milton Keynes’ great success stories and help shape the next stage of this fantastic leisure attraction," said a Parks Trust spokesman.

The first major phase of improvement works at Willen Lake began in 2017. This included extensive ground remodelling, a new, surfaced car park offering an additional 300 spaces, and a brand-new Splash Park covering 1000m², making it one of the largest in the UK. Alongside Splash ‘n’ Play, a new coffee and ice cream kiosk, with increased toilet facilities, and were also created.

The second phase of the improvement work started last year. Based on customer feedback, phase two included the redevelopment of the peninsula on the western side of the lake to create a vibrant promenade along the waterfront and to improve public access to the water’s edge. This phase was completed this summer

and now offers benefits for visitors including a purpose built centre for all watersports activities at the lake with modern changing rooms, showers and additional public toilets.

There is also an upgraded and extended children's play area, which is mover an acre is sizem and a new café called Benugo Bar & Kitchen.

The voluntary directorships are a great opportunity for individuals with commercial experience, to help to

shape and manage Milton Keynes’ number one leisure attraction, says The Parks Trust.

There is also an opportunity to join The Parks Trust board as a voluntary trustee, The Trust are particularly looking for individuals with a background in finance as this role will support on their Audit Committee.

The Parks Trust and Willen Lake welcome people from all backgrounds and is are committed to improving the diversity of our team. They would love to receive more applications from Disabled, Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic groups who they say are currently under-represented in the organisation.