Mother of Murdered Libby Squire Supports Milton Keynes charity to launch education programme to prevent violence against females
A Milton Keynes charity is being supported by mother of a murdered student to launch a programme aiming to prevent violence against females.
The Safety Centre is being joined by Lisa Squire, mum of Libby Squire who was raped and murdered in Hull, to pilot its new education programme.
The charity, which delivers lifesaving early intervention and prevention safety education to schools, is aiming its Violence Against Women and Girls (VAWG) programme at some 20,000 11–13-year-olds.
To do this, it will ensure they recognise the importance of equality, respect and personal safety, what’s acceptable, and how to react if they see something they know isn’t right.
To launch the programme the charity has invited Ms Squire, to speak at its safety education centre, Hazard Alley, on April 19.
Lisa will share Libby’s story and her opinions on the importance of safety education about VAWG. She will be joined by Assistant Chief Constable Dennis Murray from Thames Valley Police to talk about the regional and national picture of VAWG and the role education plays in helping to prevent future victims and perpetrators.
The charity, celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, has received over £98,000 from Milton Keynes Community Foundation to educate 20,000 students across the region about VAWG. The organisation is working to expand the programme into classrooms across the country.
Charity CEO Maya Joseph-Hussain said: “We’ve created our new Violence Against Women and Girls education programme in response to a growing need to educate and empower young people to reduce the risk of anyone becoming a victim or perpetrator of violence today and in the future.
“We’re committed to bringing this programme to Milton Keynes and taking the project nationwide to protect young people, reduce the horrific statistics around femicide in the UK and to ensure we have safe, thriving communities for everyone today and in the future. We must talk about Violence Against Women and Girls with our young people to help them understand the issue, their rights, consent and empower them.”