Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Milton Keynes charity is being supported by mother of a murdered student to launch a programme aiming to prevent violence against females.

The Safety Centre is being joined by Lisa Squire, mum of Libby Squire who was raped and murdered in Hull, to pilot its new education programme.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The charity, which delivers lifesaving early intervention and prevention safety education to schools, is aiming its Violence Against Women and Girls (VAWG) programme at some 20,000 11–13-year-olds.

The programme is aiming to educate 20,000 young people.

To do this, it will ensure they recognise the importance of equality, respect and personal safety, what’s acceptable, and how to react if they see something they know isn’t right.

To launch the programme the charity has invited Ms Squire, to speak at its safety education centre, Hazard Alley, on April 19.

Lisa will share Libby’s story and her opinions on the importance of safety education about VAWG. She will be joined by Assistant Chief Constable Dennis Murray from Thames Valley Police to talk about the regional and national picture of VAWG and the role education plays in helping to prevent future victims and perpetrators.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The charity, celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, has received over £98,000 from Milton Keynes Community Foundation to educate 20,000 students across the region about VAWG. The organisation is working to expand the programme into classrooms across the country.

Charity CEO Maya Joseph-Hussain said: “We’ve created our new Violence Against Women and Girls education programme in response to a growing need to educate and empower young people to reduce the risk of anyone becoming a victim or perpetrator of violence today and in the future.