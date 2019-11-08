Mothercare Milton Keynes announces ‘everything must go’ closing down sale with 'huge discounts'

Mothercare Milton Keynes will commence a massive closing down sale with 'everything in store dramatically reduced' just in time for Christmas and EVERYTHING must go.

Following the previous closure of 60 stores, it has been confirmed that Mothercare has now gone into administration and is closing all remaining stores across the UK with all stock discounted.

Mothercare MK

Customers can expect to find a huge range of discounts and bargains as all stock must go before the closure of the Milton Keynes store at Centre:MK, Midsummer Blvd. Exclusions do apply on some products at the moment and customers are asked to see in store for details.

According to store management, stock levels are high as warehouses are cleared, so there is plenty of choice and customers are advised to take advantage of the heavy discounts as soon as possible; some of the most popular ranges may sell out fast.

The company's website will remain live until further notice and discounts will also be available online as long as the website is live.

Any product warranties or guarantees will remain valid and customers are encouraged to spend any gift cards as soon as possible. Gift cards will no longer be available to purchase.

Mothercare has been the UK's number one retailer for prams, pushchairs, car seats, baby clothes, maternity clothes, nursery furniture, toys and gifts and has been a staple on the high street since 1961.

A spokesman for Mothercare Milton Keynes told the MK Citizen: “This is a great opportunity for customers to pick up some amazing deals as everything is reduced. Demand will be high so don’t wait to grab a fantastic deal, especially if you’re Christmas shopping! We’d also like to thank our customers in the local area for their historic support of the Mothercare brand.”