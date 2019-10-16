Motorbike and speed camera found in canal clean-up in Milton Keynes

An army of volunteers worked tirelessly to clean up a ten-mile stretch of the Grand Union Canal - where they found a small motorbike and a speed camera.

Over Friday and Saturday, more than 100 volunteers spent 581 hours in all fetching rubbish from the water between Fenny Stratford Lock and Galleon Bridge, Wolverton.

News

Among there more usual finds was a pogo stick, speed camera, small motorbike, large speakers and shopping trolleys.

The event was organised by members of the Milton Keynes Branch of the Inland Waterways Association, and supported by Canal & River Trust, the navigation authority, who provided safety equipment, workboats, a dredger with crew, and volunteers.

Tim Armstrong, Chairman of IWA Milton Keynes Branch, said: “Despite the rain at times, the volunteers remained in good spirits and worked very hard. Thanks to all the organisations that took part and helped to swell our numbers.

"The quantity of rubbish collected was definitely down on last time, which is a hopeful sign that the canal in Milton Keynes is becoming more appreciated as an asset to the city.”

News

Volunteers The Parks Trust from Network Rail, Milton Keynes Police Cadets, Milton Keynes Canoe Club, Buckingham Canal Society and the public joined the biannual event.

Laura Summerbell, Volunteering Leader, Canal & River Trust, London & South-East, said: “It’s always fantastic to see such a big turnout of local people for these clean-up events, showing how important it is to the local community that the canals are kept clean and safe for everyone to enjoy.

"Canal & River Trust is so pleased to be able to work with our local partners on this event, and our thanks go to everyone that made it possible again this autumn.”

David Butler, leader of the team from Network Rail, added: “It was really satisfying to know that we cleared up so much rubbish – it became a real challenge to pick every piece of rubbish we could see, even if it meant climbing under or into bushes.”

News

News