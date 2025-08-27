Motorcyclist dies in collision on Milton Keynes grid road
A motorcyclist has tragically died at the scene of a collision with a lorry on a busy city grid road.
Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident, which happened on the H6 Childs Way on Tuesday August 26 at around 5.50pm.
The motorcyclist, a 41-year-old man, was riding a grey Honda bike and was involved in a collision with a white lorry.
Sadly the motorcyclist died at the scene, say police.
A TVP spokesperson said: “Were you in the area? Have dash-cam footage? Please check your recordings and contact us via 101 or report online quoting ref 43250437149.”