Motorcyclist dressed as Pokémon character spreads smiles all over Milton Keynes

Social media has been full of comments about the vivid yellow Pikachu character spotted riding a 125cc bike on local roads.

People have praised the rider for brightening their day and making them smile.

Today the Citizen spoke to the young man behind the zany outfit – 24-year-old Kier McCullum from New Bradwell.

Kier wears all the correct protective gear under his Pikachu costume

He admits he has a taste for outrageous outfits and is thrilled his Pokémon disguise, which comes complete with bright yellow helmet cover and ears, is going down well with the public.,

Kier is actually a bus driver for Arriva, but has to rein in his wacky dress style during his working day and stick to a formal uniform.

However, when he’s off work and riding his motorbike, it’s a very different matter.

"I like to wear fun things. I used to ride around in a rainbow-coloured Cookie Monster outfit. Then I decided to branch out and dress as a Pokémon.”

Kier unmasked

Kier sourced the special Pikachu helmet cover on eBay and bought the extra large yellow onesie on Amazon.

This week he sat his advanced motorcyclist test for a Direct Access licenceto enable him to graduate to a bigger bike. And he turned up in the outfit at the city’s Learn2Ride motorcycle training centre.

"I couldn’t believe my eyes when this giant Pikachu turned up!” said Learn2Ride owner Guy Aitkins. “It really brightened up my day.

"Kier had all the correct protective gear on underneath the costume, so there was no reason he could not take his test as a Pokémon,” he added.

"People can wear whatever they wish to ride a motorcycle – providing they are fully protected and it meets the legal requirements.”

Kier passed both the on and off road modules with flying colours and has now treated himself to a gleaming large Kawasaki.

"I chose it in red because it looks really good with the Pikacho costume,” he said.