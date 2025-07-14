A motorcyclist remains in hospital with life-threatening injuries after a collision with a heavy goods vehicle in Castlethorpe.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The accident happened at around 12.15pm on Thursday July 10 on Bullington End Road when an orange and white KTM Duke motorcycle collided with an HGV.

A 24-year-old man, the rider of the motorcycle, was taken to hospital with what police described as sustained serious and life-threatening injuries, and remains in a critical condition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Investigating officer PC Jamie March from Thames Valley Police’s Roads Policing Unit said: “I’m appealing to anybody who witnessed this incident, or who may have dash-cam which has captured the collision or the moments leading up to it to please get in touch.

“You can make a report online via our website or by calling 101, quoting reference 43250345881.”