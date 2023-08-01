Motorcyclist seriously injured following road traffic collision in Milton Keynes

Police are appealing for witnesses following a road traffic collision earlier this morning in Milton Keynes. (1/8)

It happened around 5.30am when a Yamaha motorcycle was involved in a collision on the Groveway in the Brinklow area.

The rider, a man in his early 20s, sustained serious injuries and is currently being treated in hospital.

Investigating officer PC Alastair Jarratt, of the Joint Operations Roads Policing Unit, said: “We are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident or seen the motorcycle prior to the collision to please come forward.

“We’d also ask any motorists who were in the area of the incident to please check any dash-cam footage in case it may have captured something that could assist our investigation.

“Anyone with information can contact police by calling 101 or making a report online, quoting reference 43230341193.