Motorcyclist seriously injured in collision on Milton Keynes grid road junction

Police are seeking witnesses

Police are appealing for witnessses following a serious road traffic collision in a city grid road.

A motorcyclist suffered severe injuries and is still in hospital.

The incident happened just before 5.40pm on Tuesday July 15, when a red Honda motorcycle was travelling on the H9 Groveway in the direction of the V10 Brickhill Street.

It was involved in a collision with a black Kia Sorento at the junction of Marshworth on Tinkers Bridge.

The motorcyclist, a man in his thirties, was taken to hospital with serious injuries and remains there at this time, say police.

A 53-year-old man from Milton Keynes was arrested in connection with this incident and has since been released under investigation.

"If anyone witnessed the collision or has dash-cam footage of moments leading up to it, please 101 or make a report on our website, quoting reference number 43250356428,” urged a police spokesperson.