Motorcyclist seriously injured in collision on Milton Keynes grid road junction
A motorcyclist suffered severe injuries and is still in hospital.
The incident happened just before 5.40pm on Tuesday July 15, when a red Honda motorcycle was travelling on the H9 Groveway in the direction of the V10 Brickhill Street.
It was involved in a collision with a black Kia Sorento at the junction of Marshworth on Tinkers Bridge.
The motorcyclist, a man in his thirties, was taken to hospital with serious injuries and remains there at this time, say police.
A 53-year-old man from Milton Keynes was arrested in connection with this incident and has since been released under investigation.
"If anyone witnessed the collision or has dash-cam footage of moments leading up to it, please 101 or make a report on our website, quoting reference number 43250356428,” urged a police spokesperson.