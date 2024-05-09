Motorcyclist suffers serious injuries in collision on Milton Keynes grid road
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police are appealing for information in connection with a serious injury road traffic collision in Milton Keynes.
The collision happened at around 10am yesterday (Wednesday) between a motorcyclist and a Toyota on H5 Portway at the junction with Singleton Drive, Grange Farm.
The rider of the motorcyclist, a 21-year-old man, sustained serious injuries and has been taken to the John Radcliffe hospital. The occupants of the Toyota sustained minor injuries that did not require hospital treatment.
Investigating officer PC James Holmes, of the Joint Operations Roads Policing Unit, said: “I’m appealing for information after this collision, which has left a man with serious injuries.
“I would also ask drivers to check any dash-cam footage of their journey along this road and get in touch if it has captured anything that could assist this investigation.
“The easiest way to contact us is by reporting online via our website or by calling 101, quoting the investigation reference, which is 43240212376.”