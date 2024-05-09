Motorcyclist suffers serious injuries in collision on Milton Keynes grid road

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police are appealing for witnesses

Police are appealing for information in connection with a serious injury road traffic collision in Milton Keynes.

The collision happened at around 10am yesterday (Wednesday) between a motorcyclist and a Toyota on H5 Portway at the junction with Singleton Drive, Grange Farm.

The rider of the motorcyclist, a 21-year-old man, sustained serious injuries and has been taken to the John Radcliffe hospital. The occupants of the Toyota sustained minor injuries that did not require hospital treatment.

Investigating officer PC James Holmes, of the Joint Operations Roads Policing Unit, said: “I’m appealing for information after this collision, which has left a man with serious injuries.

“I would also ask drivers to check any dash-cam footage of their journey along this road and get in touch if it has captured anything that could assist this investigation.