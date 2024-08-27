Motorcyclist tragically dies on road between Milton Keynes and Aylesbury
Police are now appealing for witnesses to the crash, which happened on the A413 in Addington at around 11.15am yesterday (Monday)
The black Suzuki motorcycle was travelling towards Buckingham when it left the road and collided with shrubbery, say officers.
The rider, a man in his 30s, sadly died at the scene.
No other vehicles are believed to have been involved in the collision.
Investigating officer PC Richard Hinds, of the Joint Operations Roads Policing Unit, said: “I am appealing for witnesses following this collision in which a man unfortunately lost his life.
“Our thoughts are with the man’s loved ones at this difficult time.
“At this time this collision is not being treated as suspicious but I am appealing for any witnesses to this incident to please come forward and assist us with our enquiries.
“I’d also ask anyone with a dash-cam who was in the area just prior to or at the time of the collision to check any footage in case it has captured something that could help our investigation.
“You can make a report online, or by calling 101, quoting reference 43240409737.
“Alternatively, contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 or via its website.”