Motorcyclists in Milton Keynes will join Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride to raise awareness of men’s health

Members of TOMCC MK, the largest Triumph motorcyclist club based in Milton Keynes, are taking part in the Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride on Sunday. (21/5)The aim of the popular event is to raise awareness of men’s mental health and raise funds for numerous men’s charities including prostate cancer research.

A total of 178 riders will don tweeds and moustaches to join the ride which will set off from the Open University in Milton Keynes and finish at Brew Point in Bedford.The charity ride, which is a global event, also aims to show motorcyclists in a positive light and highlight how much motorcyclists raise for various charities throughout the year.The event will feature classic and vintage style motorcycles with ‘motorcyclists dressing dapper and riding to raise funds and awareness for men’s mental health’.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A spokesman said: “It has never been more important to look after your mental health, and support your fellow gentlefolk.

The charity motorcycle ride will set off from the OU in Milton Keynes and finish at Brew Point in Bedford

“We have funded key men's health programmes that are aimed at both improving the mental well-being of men in motorcycling and within the wider community.”