Motorcyclists lay wreath in Milton Keynes as part of Armed Forces Day charity ride

By Neil Shefferd
Published 30th Jun 2025, 12:57 BST
Updated 30th Jun 2025, 12:59 BST
A pair of motorcyclists have laid a wreath in Milton Keynes as part of a charity ride on Armed Forces Day.

James Davis and Ross Worthington completed the 400-mile ride around the country on Saturday June 28 in aid of The Walking With The Wounded charity, which supports military veterans.

The route included a stop at Milton Keynes Memorial in the centre of the city where a wreath was laid.

The journey started in the town of Tidworth in Wiltshire before going on to Milton Keynes for the first wreath-laying.

James Davis and Ross Worthington completed a 400-mile motorbike ride in aid of Walking For The Wounded, which included a stop to lay a wreath at Milton Keynes Memorialplaceholder image
Further wreaths were laid at Manchester Cenotaph, Halifax Boxing Studio and Newcastle Cenotaph.

The pair are aiming to raise £500 and at the time of writing had managed £127.

Speaking after completing the challenge Davis said: “I'm delighted to have undertaken our Long Way Home motorbike ride with key Walking With The Wounded partner Ross Worthington.

“The biking community shares many values with the Armed Forces family - loyalty, drive, purpose and the promotion of the group over the individual.

“It was our honour to fly the flag for veterans this Armed Forces Day across the UK, in tandem with natural supporters of those who've served.”

Both Davis and Worthington have strong connections with The Walking With The Wounded charity, with Davis serving as its head of events and partnerships.

Meanwhile Worthington is the managing director of Raw Adventures, a long-standing partner of Walking With The Wounded, who help them deliver their annual Cumbrian Challenge hiking event.

You can donate or find out more about through the challenge’s page.

