The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• M1, from 10pm January 8 to 6am April 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 both directions, junction 13 to Hartwell - lane closures.

• A5, from 8pm April 2 to 6am April 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 southbound, Bletcham Way to Kelly's Kitchen Roundabout - exit slip road closure, lane closure and diversion route.

• M1, from 10pm April 2 to 5am April 3, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 southbound, southbound, exit slip to Toddington services - exit slip closure and lane closure.

• A5, from 8pm April 4 to 6am April 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 both directions, Kelly's Kitchen Roundabout to Old Stratford Roundabout .

• A5, from 10pm April 8 to 6am April 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 both directions, A4146 Caldecott Interchange Roundabout to Old Stratford Roundabout.

• A421, from 10pm April 9 to 5am April 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 14 - exit slip road closure.

• M1, from 10pm April 9 to 5am April 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 14 to junction 15 - lane closure.

• A5, from 8pm April 11 to 5am April 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 both directions, Brickhill to Old Stratford - mobile lane closures for horticulture cutting.

• A5, from 8pm April 11 to 5am April 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 southbound, A509 to Bletcham Way - carriageway closure.

• A5, from 8pm April 12 to 5am April 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 southbound, Redmoor to Kelly's Kitchen - exit and entry slip road closures, lane closures and diversion route.

• A5, from 8pm April 15 to 5am April 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 southbound, Little Brickhill - exit and entry slip road closures, lane closure and diversion routes.