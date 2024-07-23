Motorists in Milton Keynes will have 16 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Drivers in MK face 16 different road closures due to National Highways work this week.

But they can take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week.

The closures are:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There will be 16 different road closures in Milton Keynes this week

• M1, from midnight, July 1 to 11.59pm July 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 both directions, junction 14 entry and exit slip - no carriageway incursion for directional drill works on behalf of ESP Electricity.

• A5, from 8pm July 18 to 5am July 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 both directions, Brickhill to Old Stratford - IPV for horticulture (cutting and planting) on behalf of National Highways.

• A5, from 8pm April 24 2024 to 6am January 1 2025, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 southbound, Little Brickhill - exit slip road lane closure for construction improvement/upgrade on behalf of National Highways.

And a further 13 closures will begin over the next two weeks:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• A5, from 8pm July 22 to 5am July 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 southbound, Little Brickhill - exit and entry slip road closure, lane closure and diversion routes for horticulture (cutting and planting) on behalf of National Highways.

• A5, from 8pm July 22 to 6am August 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 both directions, Kellys Kitchen - lane closures for construction improvement/upgrade on behalf of National Highways.

• M1, from 10pm July 22 to 5am July 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound,, junction 14 to junction 15 - lane closure for structure - maintenance on behalf of National Highways.

• A5, from 8pm July 23 to 6am July 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 both directions, Between Little Brickhill, junction and Kellys Kitchen roundabout - Lane closures for manhole inspections on behalf of BT.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• A5, from 8pm July 23 to 5am July 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 northbound, Bletcham Way - exit and entry slip road closure, lane closure and diversion routes for horticulture (cutting and planting) on behalf of National Highways.

• M1, from 10pm July 23 to 5am July 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound,, junction 15 to junction 14 - lane closures due to carriageway - reconstruction/renewal works on behalf of Ringway.

• A5, from 8pm July 24 to 5am July 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 northbound, Redmoor to Abbey Hill - carriageway closure, lane closure and diversion route for horticulture (cutting and planting) on behalf of National Highways.

• A5, from 8pm July 25 to 6am July 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 northbound, Abbey Hill - exit and entry slip road closures, lane closure and diversion routes for horticulture (cutting and planting) on behalf of National Highways.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• M1, from 10pm July 25 to 5am July 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound,, junction 13 to junction 14 - hard shoulder closure due to carriageway - reconstruction/renewal works on behalf of Ringway.

• A5, from 8pm July 26 to 5am July 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 northbound, Redmoor - exit and entry slip road closures, lane closure and diversion route for horticulture cutting and planting on behalf of National Highways.

• A5, from 8pm July 29 to 6am July 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 northbound, Portway - carriageway closure between exit and entry slip roads, lane closure and diversion route for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal on behalf of National Highways.

• A5, from 8pm July 30 to 5am August 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 both directions, Little Brickhill to Old Stratford Roundabout - back to back lane closures due to horticulture - cutting and planting works on behalf of Ringway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• M1, from 10pm August 5 to 5am August 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 both directions, Between jct 14 entry and exit slips - lane closure for drainage survey on behalf of ESP Electricity.