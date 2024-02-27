Motorists warned as very busy stretch of road in Milton Keynes closes overnight
A major road will be closed again in Milton Keynes tonight as highway workers catch up on their work.
National Highways commissioned a new surface to be laid many months ago between the Portway junction (junction with A509) and Kelly’s Kitchen Roundabout on the A5.
Work started in October last year and is not due to be completed until March.
Yesterday (Monday) National Highways announced that the stretch of road would be closed from 8pm to 6pm because workers had lost time due to recent bad weather.
Today they have announced the same.
A spokesperson said: “We have been unable to work because of the recent bad weather. So we have scheduled two overnight closures on the northbound carriageway so we can continue our resurfacing work.
“To work safely, we will need to have overnight road closures.”
There is a complex diversion in place for anyone planning to travel that way tonight. Drivers will take Watling Street northwest, then the B1034 north and Bletcham Way east. At Browns Wood they will turn left onto Tongwell Street north, then turn left onto the A421 Standing Way west. At V6 Grafton Street they will turn left to re-join the A5 at Redmoor.