Motorists warned of road closure near Newport Pagnell due to unsafe bridge
Motorists have been warned of a road closure near Newport Pagnell after a bridge was damaged following a vehicle collision.
Milton Keynes City Council posted on social media in the early hours of October 12 that Little Linford Lane was closed until further notice following a vehicle collision.
Police said that the bridge had become too damaged for traffic to use safely, and that the closure had been put in place to assess the damage.
The bridge and road are expected to be closed for a few weeks, with motorists asked to use the signed diversion route during this time.