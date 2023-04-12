Motorists warned to expect delays as A5 closes for roadworks in six more locations in Milton Keynes

Motorists have been warned to expect delays all over Milton Keynes as road repairs are carried out.

This week six different closures are happening on different stretches of the A5 alone, causing delays ranging from slight (under 10 minutes) to moderate (between 10 and 30 minutes).

On top of this, MK City Council is implementing temporary closures on a string of other local roads so maintenance and pothole repairs can be carried out.

More roads will be closed around Milton Keynes this week

These include a stretch of the H7 Chaffron Way between V4 and V6, Wolverton Road in Stony Stratford, Church Street in New Bradwell and Gun Lane and School Lane in Sherington.

Over the past six months, chunks of the city’s grid roads have been closed at regular intervals as part of the council’s ‘Golden Grid’ makeover programme,

The A5 closures are mainly due to works on behalf of National Highways and come on top of existing ongoing schemes at Kelly’s Kitchen and Redmoor roundabout that have been causing delays for weeks.

The new closures are listed below:

• A5 southbound, Portway roundabout to Redmoor roundabout, from April 11 to April 13, slight delays - works under lane closure for culvert cleaning on behalf of Network Rail.

• A5 northbound, Kelly's Kitchen Roundabout to Bletcham Way from April 13 to April 14, moderate delays - carriageway closure, lane closure and diversion route due to communications works on behalf of Ringway.

• A5 northbound, Bletcham Way to Redmoor from April 14 to April 15, slight delays - exit and entry slip road closures, lane closure and diversion routes for horticulture (cutting and planting) on behalf of National Highways.

• A5 both directions, Brickhill to Old Stratford from April 14 to April 25, slight delays - mobile works for horticulture on behalf of National Highways.

• A5 northbound, A509 to Abbey Hill - slip road closure from April 17 to April 18, slight delays - lane closure and diversion for horticulture on behalf of National Highways.