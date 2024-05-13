Move over Nerf guns, new Gel Blasters are coming to Willen Lake in Milton Keynes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Fans of Nerf guns are invited to try out the new Gel Blasters coming to Willen Lake this half term.

The special one-off event runs from May 25 until June 2 and sees an area full of orb-firing blasters.

They fire Gellets®, water based pellets that magically disintegrate after impact, leaving no mess and no staining on clothes or the environment.

They are also gentle so it isn’t painful to play.

New Gel Blaster fun us coming to Willen Lake this half term

Organisers are inviting people to play as teams, with each player resetting by touching back at their base if they are hit.

The Gel Blaster sessions are £7.50 per person for 15 minutes of action. Participants must be aged eight or above to take part.

Meanwhile, you can extend the family fun at the lake with the new Family Paddlesports Experience. Hop onto a mega paddleboard or a multi-seater katakanu and use teamwork to compete in races and mini games.

This session runs from 1.30pm to 4.30pm on Monday May 27.

Other activities include Treetop Extreme, where people can scale the high ropes course to climb, swing and jump through a series of obstacles before completing the thrilling Treetop Drop - a 13m freefall from the top of the course

Treetop Extreme sessions start on the hour between 11am and 3pm every day throughout the half term.

It’s also the meeting point for archery sessions. You can collect a bow and arrow and head to the paddock for some target practice and to compete against your fellow participants to see who’s the best shot.

Archery sessions run at 11am on Wednesdays and weekends.

Also at Willen Lake, Beginner-friendly taster sessions are available in sailing, paddleboarding or kayaking. One of the watersports instructors will demonstrate the basic skills, followed by the chance to practice on the lake. These 90-minute sessions cost £32.50 per person and run on weekends.

If the sun stays shining, kids will be able to splash and play all May half term as the outdoor splash park reopens ready for the summer. Splash ‘n’ Play sessions run every hour between 12pm and 4pm and tickets cost £6.50 per child.