Movie buffs in Milton Keynes have chance to bid for Johnny Depp’s insert hand from Edward Scissorhands and other items from horror films

The hand was used in the iconic ice sculpture scene with Winona Ryder. Other props and costumes from horror icons, including Freddy Kruger, Chucky, Ghostface and more will be going under the hammer in the Los Angeles live auction next week.

Gruesome props, including Freddy Kruger's (Robert Englund) Protruding Glove and Sweater SFX Rig from Freddy vs. Jason (2003) and a Bloodied Chucky (Brad Dourif) Puppet Display from Cult of Chucky (2017) are to be sold alongside over 1,800 props, costumes and other entertainment memorabilia during the 3-day sale between June 21-24.

Other auction highlights include lots from 1980s horror classics, including an incredible set of vampire jackets from Joel Schumacher’s The Lost Boys (1987) which are estimated to sell between $80,000 - 120,000 (£63,760 - 95,640), and Seth Brundle's (Jeff Goldblum) Final Form Head from The Fly (1986), estimated between $10,000 - 15,000 (£7,970 - 11,955)

Some of the items which are up for grabs in the Horror Props and Costumes live auction

Propstore’s auction features a collection of film memorabilia worth over $9 million (£7.1 million)

Bids can be placed in person, online or by phone from anywhere in the world.

Brandon Alinger, Propstore chief executive, said: “Horror is always one of the most popular genres in our auctions. There’s an amazing amount of workmanship that goes into bringing our worst nightmares to life. We have amazing horror piece in this auction from artists like Doug Beswick and Rick Baker that are true works of art and are amazing to study up close.”

Auction lots can be viewed virtually at propstore.com/liveauction. Live-stream exhibition events via social media will also be held with opportunities to see props from the auction up-close and ask questions of the auction staff.

Propstore’s auction is suitable for fans with a variety of budgets, with many lots from well-loved horror movies starting in the low hundreds

Registration is now open and online proxy bids can be submitted here: www.propstore.com/liveauction.