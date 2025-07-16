MP continues campaign to tackle ‘fleecehold’ management companies on Milton Keynes estates

Chris Curtis MP

Labour MP Chris Curtis is continuing his campaign to stop management companies charging city estate residents extortionate fees for poor levels of service.

In June, Chris Curtis, who is MP for MK North, grilled the managing director of FirstPort, which manages estates such as Redhouse Park near Newport Pagnell, about their failings to carry out work on properties while increasing fees.

Now Chris is asking for residents who live in his constituency to share their experiences about management companies, so he can use this evidence to highlight failings and campaign more effectively for change in the system nationally.

He said: “Too many people in our city are stuck in situations where they are being forced to pay enormous fees for sub-par services by unaccountable management companies. I’m asking for residents to share their experiences with me so I can tell these companies that enough is enough.”

You can share your views and experiences of estate management companies with Chris here.