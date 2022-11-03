A city MP has written to the boss of Morrisons urging him not to close down a convenience store that is a lifeline to many residents.

Earlier this week, it was announced that the McColl’s store on Queensway in Bletchley town centre would be closing its doors permanently.

Following their takeover by Morrison’s, many McColl’s stores across the nation are due to be converted into Morrison’s Daily stores. However, 132 of the McColl’s stores are set to close, including the one in Bletchley.

Iain Stewart, MP for MK South, has written to David Scott, the Corporate Affairs Director at Morrison Supermarkets, to urge him to reconsider.

Instead of closing the store, he should “invest, grow and integrate” a Morrison’s Daily on Queensway, he suggests.

Bletchley is already suffering from the closure of Sainsbury and several other large shops, so residents are relying more and more upon the McColls store.

But Mr Stewart is optimistic for the town’s future, saying it will benefit for certain from the Government’s Towns Fund Deal and the construction of the East West Rail line.

He said closing McColl’s would be a “missed opportunity” for Morrisons.

“For many residents, this store is their local newsagent or shop, especially after the loss of Sainsbury’s. That is why I am keen to save the store and make it part of Bletchley’s transformation.