MP insists there's many more GP staff in Milton Keynes than there was four years ago

Milton Keynes South MP Iain Stewart says the GP workforce in his constituency had risen by 52% in the past four years.

And this is “excellent news” for patients, he says.

But his announcement has left some people wondering why it often seems impossible to make an appointment to see a GP in the city these days.

"A few years ago it was so much easier. Now you have to wait on the phone for up to an hour, only to be told there are no appointments for weeks,” said one disgruntled member of the public.

Mr Stewart used data from the GOV.UK site to discover how many more doctors, nurses and other patient care staff are working in general practice in MK South in 2023 compared to 2019.

This includes roles such as dispensers, health care assistants, phlebotomists, pharmacists, physiotherapists, podiatrists and therapists.

He said: “Having 52% more doctors, nurses and other patient care staff working in General Practices across Milton Keynes South is excellent news for constituents.

“Being able to access effective healthcare is important to many families and individuals, ensuring health issues are identified and the right treatment is administered as quickly as possible.

Mr Stewart added: “Good primary care is the foundation of an effective health system for patients and is the way that most people experience the NHS. Improving general practice supports the early identification of serious illnesses and the management of chronic conditions, while also helping people to live healthier lives.

“In the Primary Care Recovery Plan and Long Term Workforce Plan the Government has committed to increasing the number of people working in general practice.

“This Conservative Government is committed to improving healthcare access and settings for Milton Keynes residents, as recently shown with a new 22-bed ward being ready for this winter.”

Meanwhile, the MP has also welcomed the news that nine GP practices in MK South have signed up in principle to transition from analogue to digital telephone systems by next March.