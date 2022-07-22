MP slams council’s Milton Keynes East Expansion plans in House Of Commons speech

Since being elected as MP for MK North in 2019 Ben has campaigned against the council’s over expansion plans near Newport Pagnell and Moulsoe, both locally and at Government level.

He said: “Reckless over expansion in rural areas is a real and pressing danger. My constituents who live in rural communities and market towns such as Olney and Newport Pagnell do not want and do not deserve to be swamped by poorly planned sprawling housing developments.

Mr Everitt secured an adjournment debate in the Houe of Commons on Wednesday on “The Role Of Housing And Planning In Strengthening And Protecting Rural Communities”, attended by Greg Clark, the Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (LUHC).

Ben Everitt, MP for MK North

He added: “We need to make planning work better for people and their communities, we need to get back to those pure principles just as the visionaries who built Milton Keynes did.

“When we don’t focus on sustainable, affordable, appropriate and proportionate housing the results are detrimental to many and the environment – I’ve seen this in my own constituency where the MK East Development encapsulates what can go wrong.

“This development does not respect the character of local villages, a factor I know my constituents care about deeply and second it takes farmland out of production during a time when the world is facing a food crisis when instead we need all of our farms to be at full pelt.”