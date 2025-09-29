MP welcomes unprecedented new powers handed to the people of Milton Keynes over their high streets

Milton Keynes MP welcomes new plans for locals to get unprecedented power over their high streets including blocking shops, saving beloved assets and more.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The government has announced new powers giving communities more control over their high streets. The MP for Milton Keynes North, Chris Curtis, has welcomed these plans.

Locals will have the authority to seize boarded shops, save derelict pubs and block gambling and vape shops on their high street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The plans give the largest transfer of power from Whitehall to communities in our history.

Milton Keynes MP Chris Curtis welcomes plans to give power to local people over their high street. Photo: Milton Keynes City Council

The raft of new abilities will include the Community Right to Buy, giving people the power to buy beloved assets in their communities, new compulsory purchase powers to allow people to buy eyesores, and powers to block unwanted shops.

The new measure allows communities to stop high streets becoming rows of betting shops, vape stores and fake barbers.

Chris Curtis, Labour MP for Milton Keynes North said: “Our local high streets in Milton Keynes North are among our greatest treasures - from Stony Stratford to Newport Pagnell and Great Linford to Olney, they are the heart of our communities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But local people too often tell me they are worried about the future of our high streets. I’m delighted that we’re giving people the power to shape those futures themselves.

“I’ve been proud to champion our incredible small businesses in Milton Keynes since becoming an MP, from running a weekly Small Business Saturday campaign, to speaking up for them in Parliament.

“What I really hope is that these new powers will give people ownership over their high streets once again, and help independent and community-owned

businesses to thrive.”