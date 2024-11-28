MPs and High Sheriff pledge to help minority Dawoodi Bohra community find permanent home in Milton Keynes

A minority Muslim community has been promised help from local dignitaries to find a permanent place to worship in the city.

The Dawoodi Bohra community is a branch of the Ismaili Mustaaliam sect, which is part of Shia Islam.

It has a million members worldwide, spread across 40 coutries, and members are known for their strong faith, commitment to society and respect for other faiths

In Milton Keynes, the community met last week with local stakeholders in a bid to raise awareness of their religion and to find a dedicated, permanent place for members to gather.

"Engaging with local leaders and influencers is a crucial step in addressing this need and fostering a greater sense of belonging within our community,” said Dawoodi Bohra spokesman Jaffer Kapasi OBE.

Members hosted local Labour MPs Emily Darlington and Chris Curtis as well as the High High Sheriff of Buckinghamshire, Ms. Khurshida Mirza and the Mayor of Milton Keynes Councillor Marie Bradburn. Several city councillor also attended, along with representatives from the Council of Faiths, Thames Valley Police and Zainabiya Islamic Centre.

“Their collective presence highlighted the shared commitment to fostering community relations and promoting inclusivity within Milton Keynes,” said Mr Kapasi.

During the visit, the guests observed members in their religious attire and learned about the Dawoodi Bohra way of life.

And the feedback was “overwhelmingly positive”, said Mr Kapasi.

"Stakeholders displayed a keen understanding of the challenges we face and have shown considerable enthusiasm for exploring potential solutions. Their recognition of the gaps in our current situation reflects a supportive environment that encourages collaboration. This spirit of partnership is an encouraging sign that our community is not alone in its quest for a permanent home.”

He added: “Emily Darlington, our local Member of Parliament, has been proactive in supporting our cause. She has invited us to keep her regularly informed about our needs, which will assist in ensuring that our concerns are conveyed to the appropriate channels. This open line of communication is vital for our advocacy efforts and will help us gain the attention our community deserves.”

City Cabinet member Cllr Shanika Mahendran is now meeting with Emily Darlington to discuss the coimmunity’s needs. The High Sheriff has also pledged to help.

“We are confident that through these strategic discussions, we can make significant strides towards securing a dedicated space,” said Mr Kapasi.

“With the strong backing of local stakeholders and leaders, we remain optimistic about securing a permanent location to call our own. Together, we will continue to advocate for our needs and work towards creating a vibrant community that thrives in unity and faith.

"In the meantime, we are actively exploring alternative arrangements to ensure our community can continue to gather and connect. We are grateful to other faith communities who have considered allowing us to use their premises for our gatherings, subject to availability.”

The foundation of the Dawoodi Bohra faith is based on peace, love and humanity. The Dawoodi Bohras follow the Fatimi Ismaili Tayyibi school of thought. Their faith is based on the belief in one deity, Allah Taʿala, in the Holy Quran as the word of Allah and in the sacred mission of the Prophets and their successors.