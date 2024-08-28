M&S launches brand new baby club with weekly meet-ups in Milton Keynes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new social and discount club for parents and babies is to be launched by M&S next week.

The club, called the parent hood, will take place in the M&S cafes at centre:mk and MK1 retail park from next Tuesday, September 3.

The sessions will then take place every Tuesday, between 9.30-11.30am, and all parents, babiess and paretns-to-be are welcome to come and make friends and chat.

Launched via the company’s Sparks loyalty scheme, the parent hood aims to be a community for parentse that brings together the very best of M&S baby, recognising and celebrating the big and small moments in pregnancy and throughout a baby’s first two years.

The M&S parent hood clubs for mums and babies start on Tuesday September 3 in Milton Keynes

Customers can join the parent hood via Sparks and after signing the ‘Parent Pledge’ – and immediately get access to exclusive offers, including a free slice of cake every week when they purchase a hot drink in M&S cafes and 10% off M&S’ range of baby grows for 12 months.

Offers also include savings on nursing bras, skincare products and baby bedding, as well as curated offers from specialist brand partners like Mamas & Papas, Pampers and Piccolo organic baby food.

The club will support parents-to-be ahead of their new arrival, with tips from in-house specialists from M&S and expert partners on everything from birthing bag essentials and choosing the right maternity bra to bump-friendly style inspiration.

And new parents will have access to curated content covering a range of topics including selfcare tips for those early days, newborn essential checklists and planning for baby’s first trip.

As baby grows, guides will focus on topics such as weaning tips and baby friendly recipes, ideas on toys and play that encourage curiosity and sensory development, and support for when baby begins to take their first steps.

Customers can sign up to Sparks in-store, online or via the M&S app and alongside exclusive the parent hood benefits. They will also get access to personalised offers from across M&S, little thank yous and a donation to their chosen charity every time they shop.

Craig Burton, M&S Regional Manager, said: “Becoming a parent is a fantastic experience but it’s important to have support and we want the meet ups to really bring together the local community. The latest stats show over 3,000 babies are born in Milton Keynes in a year, so I’m hoping we can raise awareness of the parent hood among all those new parents!

"The parent hood is as much about the parents as the baby and it's fantastic to be able to offer exclusive discounts and the chance to save up to £250 every year.”

Sharry Cramond, Food & Loyalty Marketing Director at M&S, said: “If the parent hood existed when my children were babies, I’d have been the first person to sign up. It’s the first of our special interest clubs and we want to make it the best Baby Club in the country by bringing together the very best of M&S.”

.Customers can join here, while M&S app customers can simply open the app, click on ‘shop’ and select ‘baby’.