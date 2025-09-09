Much-loved City of Codes and Light festival returns to Milton Keynes promising a journey “across time, space, and culture”

This year’s City of Codes and Light Festival will celebrate astronomy, space and how the stars connect us all - through interactive experiences, workshops and more.

The much-anticipated City of Codes and Light Festival is returning to Milton Keynes this autumn, with events running between October 1 to 22. This year's festival, Constellations of Stars: Echoes Across the Sky, brings together culture, science, and technology through symposiums, workshops, exhibitions and more.

The festival theme celebrates the work of Islamic astronomers like al-Sufi and Ali Qushji, and invites visitors to experience the night sky as a collective story that spans cultures and generations. The event host and award-winning national charity, Milton Keynes Islamic Arts and Culture (MKIAC), aims to create an inclusive space where diversity, community, science and technology can be embraced and celebrated.

The festival features Twin Cities - an interactive experience connecting Milton Keynes with Turkey through a shared screen. Guests can engage with motion-reactive star maps and send messages across the sky to the partner site in Turkey, communicating through the power of light and highlighting our shared human heritage.

Digital drummers at the City of Codes and Light Festival. Photo: Carys Underwood_MKIAC

MKIAC Founder and Creative Director, Anouar Kassim, MBE said: “This year, we invite communities, families and young people to come on a journey that rediscovers the sky as a shared human map. With events designed for all ages and backgrounds, the festival aims to unite the community, deepen understanding of astronomy and strengthen cultural diversity.

“The City of Codes and Light Festival 2025 celebrates how the stars connect us all - across time, space, and culture. It’s a moment to look up, together, and rethink our place in the universe.”

The City of Codes and Light festival will kick off with a special event at Bletchley Park on October 1, featuring an exclusive panel of speakers including Dr. Alice Dumford, a space instrumentalist and physicist, and Ruhee S Kahar, a stellar astrophysics PhD student at the University of Dundee.

There will be a free public screening of Hidden Figures at Bletchley Park on a separate date. The inspirational film shares the true story of three Black female mathematicians whose pioneering work was pivotal to NASA’s Apollo missions, shaping space exploration forever.

The annual City of Codes and Light Festival kicks off on October 1. Photo: Carys Underwood_MKIAC

On 4 October, the city will be transformed by an evening of light, music and community celebration. A large projection will illuminate the library with the story of astronomy, from ancient stargazers to modern discovery. This will be followed by the annual Lantern Parade, created in collaboration with local school groups and led by artist Emma Garofalo.

Audiences will then step into In Infinity, an interactive galaxy created in collaboration with students from the Open University. This immersive projection combines a solar system of stars with thermal imaging, turning every visitor into part of the constellation itself. The evening will be accompanied by live music, and food stalls offering pizza, coffee, snacks and more.

The grand finale on October 21 and 22, will include a musical performance, a second talk on astronomy from Ruhee S Kahar, a number of workshops and a final exhibition.

The shopping centre will host interactive STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics) workshops and a show designed to inspire young people through coding, mathematics, and critical thinking.

For the schedule and more details, visit The Milton Keynes Islamic Arts and Culture website.