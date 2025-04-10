Much-loved event for dogs and owners returns to Milton Keynes next month

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The city’s biggest pooch party – the Big Doggies Do – is returning to Willen Lake next month.

To be held on Saturday May 17 and Sunday May 18, there will be exciting and fun activities for dogs and owners alike.

Organisers at The Parks Trust have promised a paw-some schedule, including a dog show, dock diving with K9 Aqua Sports, flyballing with Keyne Kanines and an array of stalls and sideshows.

The main arena will host displays from Paws for Thought and Little Nippers, while an array of doggy treats and products will be on sale.

The Big Doggie Do returns to Milton Keynes next month

The special Club Tent will this year feature lots of an interactive quiz and exciting talks, including one about medical dogs, who are trained to detect illnesses which can be less invasive for patients and can give a quicker diagnosis.

Julie Dawes, Events and Community Engagement Manager at The Parks Trust said: “As a dog enthusiast, the Big Doggie Do at Willen Lake each May is hands down my favourite event. It’s wonderful to see so many dogs and their owners revelling in all the canine festivities!”

Big Doggie Do is one of the most popular free events in The Parks Trust calendar and a true celebration of one of the largest park user groups – dog walkers and owners.

visit here for full details.

Established as a charity in 1992 The Parks Trust expertly cares for over 6,000 acres of green space in Milton Keynes.