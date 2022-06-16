Much-needed overnight shelter for homeless people opens in former Milton Keynes bus station

The shelter is in the top floor of old bus shelter building near CMK rail station and has been converted to provide 18 sleeping spaces with a kitchen and shower facilities.

It was organised by Milton Keynes Council, together with partners from the NHS and voluntary organisations in the city’s Homelessness Partnership.

The ground floor of the old bus station is already used by the Winter Night Shelter and other charities to provide support provide support services for rough sleepers during the day

The Winter Night Shelter and other charities will continue to use the ground floor of the former bus shelter to provide support services for rough sleepers during the day. They provide hot meals and food supplies to take away as well as clothing, sleeping supplies and toiletries for those in need.

Milton Keynes Council has rolled out multiple initiatives in recent years to support rough sleepers and help them secure a life off the streets for good.

As a result, the number of people rough sleeping in Milton Keynes is now less than a handful of people.

These are described as “entrenched” rough sleepers and they are visited daily to be offered support by the council’s outreach team.

MK Council encourages people to report anyone they think might be sleeping rough via Streetlink so support can be offered.

Cabinet member for Adults, Housing and Healthy Communities, Cllr Emily Darlington, said: “Bringing all of the help under one roof will help us deal with causes of why people become homeless in the first place, and help them build a new life off the streets.