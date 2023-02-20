News you can trust since 1981
Multiple vehicle crash causes severe delays on M1 at Milton Keynes

Two lanes are closed southbound

By Sally Murrer
1 hour ago - 1 min read

A ‘multiple vehicle collision is causing delays on the M1 at Milton Keynes tonight.

The collision happened just before 4.30pm and emergency services and recovery vehicles are at the scene.

It took place on the M1 south between Junction 13 (Milton Keynes) and Junction 12 (Toddington).

Delays are expected
A spokesman for National Highways East said: “Please allow extra time for your journey as delays of 45 minutes on the approach”.

