Multiple vehicle crash causes severe delays on M1 at Milton Keynes
Two lanes are closed southbound
By Sally Murrer
1 hour ago - 1 min read
A ‘multiple vehicle collision is causing delays on the M1 at Milton Keynes tonight.
The collision happened just before 4.30pm and emergency services and recovery vehicles are at the scene.
It took place on the M1 south between Junction 13 (Milton Keynes) and Junction 12 (Toddington).
A spokesman for National Highways East said: “Please allow extra time for your journey as delays of 45 minutes on the approach”.