Mum and daughter left with just the clothes on their backs after tumble dryer fire destroys their home in Milton Keynes

A fundraising appeal has been set up for a mum and daughter who lost their entire home and possessions after a tumble dryer caught fire.

Twenty firefighters and five fire engines rushed to the three-storey terraced house on Woolmans, Fullers Slade on Sunday lunchtime.

But the fire took hold so rapidly that flames engulfed the whole building, as well as spreading to neighbouring homes.

Flames engulfed the house

Bucks Fire experts say the house had been "100% damaged" by fire and confirm the blaze started in a tumble dryer.

Firefighters used two hose reel jets and eight sets of breathing apparatus but nothing could be salvaged. Two neighbouring properties were also affected, suffering 25 per cent damage by fire and smoke.

Now mum Emma and daughter Summer have been left with just the clothes they were wearing when the fire broke out.

Family member Nicole McMahon has launched an emergency fundraising appeal to help them.

She said: "My relatives house went up in flames... They lost everything. They only have the clothes on their back left."

She added: "Anything small will be a massive help, absolutely everything will be appreciated."