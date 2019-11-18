Mum of Milton Keynes man Haydon Croucher speaks out about her son's mental health battle

The mother of Haydon Croucher has bravely appealed for people to open up about mental ill health in a bid to prevent more suicides.

Tracey Furness is speaking out after 24-year-old Haydon took his own life on the nine month anniversary of his sister Leah going missing.

Haydon's family held his hand until the end

She posted a poignant photo on social media of herself, Haydon's sister Jade and his dad John all holding Haydon's hand in his final moments.

Tracey said: “What I am going to say will not be easy to hear. Some will feel outraged at the level of openness I am going to share. We cannot any longer hide from the reality, we cannot pretend this doesn’t happen we can not bury our heads in the sand and shy away from the horror of ill mental health. I cannot pretty this up, I wish I could.”

She added: “On Thursday 14th of November, my son felt so alone, so lost, so broken that he felt he had no other choice other than to take his own life.

“Haydon was so consumed with pain and anguish and despite the love around him it wasn’t enough. His mothers love and that of his entire family was not enough.

“Finding your son and for Jade, her own brother's lifeless body, both trying in vain to breathe air into him. Hearing your own screams between each compression on his chest. Your daughter begging for him to come back to us and telling him how loved he is.”

Tracey added: “An image of his beautiful lifeless face is forever imprinted in our minds. Haydon may now have found his peace, but for me and my family we will never be the same. Suicide may end their pain in the moment, but for the families a lifetime of pain has just began.”

She concluded: “I write this knowing it cannot bring my son back, but if one life can be saved through knowing the impact of this sad but tragically too common reality, then Haydon's loss of life will not be in vain.”

A spokesman for Thames Valley Police said today: "At around 9.20pm on Thursday officers attended an address in San Andres Drive, Milton Keynes to a report of a fear for welfare of a man aged in his 20s.

"Paramedics from South Central Ambulance Service attended the scene and the man was taken to Milton Keynes University Hospital.

"He was treated there but on Saturday he sadly died.

"We can confirm that the man who died was 24-year-old Haydon Croucher from Milton Keynes. The death is being treated as unexplained but non-suspicious. A file is being prepared for the coroner."

Chief Inspector Kelly Gardner, Deputy Local Area Commander for Milton Keynes, said: “Personally and on behalf of Thames Valley Police I would like to pass our sincerest condolences to the family of Haydon Croucher.

“Haydon’s family continue to be supported by specially-trained officers and our thoughts are with them at this saddest of times. The family have asked that their privacy is respected following this deeply shocking and tragic news."