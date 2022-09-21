Mum-of-two blasts Milton Keynes Council for housing her family in 'crack den' area

Kelly and Adam Clark and their two children became homeless when they were had to leave their private rented home on Medbourne estate in MK.

They had fallen behind with their rent while Kelly, who works full-time, was on maternity leave with her youngest son, who is now eight months old.

Milton Keynes Council last month accepted the family was homeless and qualified for temporary accommodation. But the only place available was a one-bedroom top floor flat 22 miles away in Northampton.

The block of flats described by the Clarks as a 'nightmare place'

The Clarks realised the flat would be cramped and they would have long journeys to get to work and take their older son to school MK.

But what they didn’t know was the reputation of the estate the council had sent them to.

“The area we have been placed in is one of the roughest estates in Northampton. It’s called Blackthorn but its nickname is ‘Smackthorn’,” said Kelly, who is 35.

"This property was filthy and the area is essentially a crack den. I’ve only seen areas like this on tv. It’s a nightmare. There are burnt out cars, dumped cars, bags of rubbish strewn everywhere and residents outside drinking and smoking until the early hours of the morning.

Kelly and Adam Clark

“The place smells of marijuana 24/7 and we’ve seen drug deals outside. Essentially people treat these flats as a party house.”

Another problem is loud music blasting out until the early hours of the morning – often until 4am, says Kelly.

"Since being here, we haven’t had one single full night’s sleep,” she said.

"My baby is continuously woken up by music and noise outside. My eight-year-old is kept awake by music until the early hours but he has still had to get up to attend school – an hour’s journey away.”

“How is he meant to function and stay healthy with only a few hours sleep? How is he meant to feel safe in his home?”

Kelly has sent numerous emails to MK Council housing officials, chronicling a daily list of disturbances, anti social behaviour and constant police visits outside her flat.

"The council has ignored me,” she said. “I’ve been chasing them daily and I’ve had zero replies.

"I’m just baffled and completely lost for words about how anybody can think it’s acceptable to house a family here and how it’s also deemed acceptable for the council to ignore the emails for the past two and a half weeks.”

The Citizen contacted MK Council and detailed Kelly’s concerns. We asked if they felt this was suitable temporary accommodation for a family with young children.

A spokesman for the council told us officers would contact the Clarks and “discuss the issues and future options”.

A short time later, the spokesman said: “We are working to relocate the family to Milton Keynes.”