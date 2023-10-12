Mum quietly breastfeeding small baby asked to leave 'adults only' area of Milton Keynes gym

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A new mum says she was horrified after claiming she was told to leave a gym lounge because she was breastfeeding her baby son.

Georgina Chalmers went to a parent and baby swimming session at Wolverton Swimming and Fitness Centre yesterday (Wednesday) and her four-month-old son was hungry afterwards.

"I’ve previously fed him in the changing area but it wasn’t ideal, so I’d thought I’d go in the members’ lounge because it’s more comfortable.

"I’ve been a member since the centre it opened years ago, so I didn’t think there would be a problem.”

Georgina proceeded to feed her son, who stayed quiet. He was just drifting off to sleep when a member of staff appeared.

"He said the area was for adults and babies weren’t allowed. He asked me to leave,” Georgina claims.

“I asked if anyone had made a complaint, but this was not the case. His voice became quite loud and my baby was woken and started crying, distressed.

"I then fed him again, to calm him. While doing so, I asked the only other customer in the lounge - a man - if he minded. He said he didn't even realise we were still there, because we were so quiet.”

Georgina claims the staff member then returned, repeating his request for to leave.

"I asked him to come into the room, rather than raise his voice from the door. He again told me to leave. I said I’d go once my baby finished feeding.

"I felt incredibly uncomfortable and embarrassed.”

Upset, Georgina contacted breastfeeding support group Milk Mentors. "They were outraged,” she said.

The Equality Act 2010 clearly states it is against the law to treat a woman unfavourably because she is breastfeeding. This covers any business or organisation that provides services to the public.

"To class a baby in arms as an adult in an adult-only space is ridiculous,” said Georgina.

She added: “I’d like an apology for the way I was treated. I also hope the gym will take action to prevent this from happening again, such as providing training for staff on mothers’ rights to breastfeed while in public places."

Georgina emailed the fitness centre to complain. She has now received an email from operations manager Steve Norman – defending the request for her to leave.

He said: “We are sorry for how you feel regarding this matter. As a centre providing activities for all ages we would never knowingly discriminate against someone wishing to breastfeed and welcome parents to do so.

"We have well over 1000 visitors in a day and as such there are policies in place that staff are actively encouraged to assist members to adhere to. One such policy is the members lounge being an adults-only area, and as such you were asked politely whilst sat in this area with a child to relocate into the main café area.

"Reasons behind this were explained to you... if we allow one person to take children into the adults-only members lounge then we would have to relax the policies to allow any parents... it would then lose its intended use.”