Mum to run 68 miles from Milton Keynes to London in one day to raise funds for life-changing research after daughter's brain bleed

A mum is set to run 68 miles from Milton Keynes to London to raise funds for neurology research after her daughter suffered a bleed on the brain in 2021.

Emma Webley, an Occupational Therapist and Brain Injury Case Manager, is aiming to complete the epic 109km run in a single day.

The money she raises will go towards ground-breaking neurology research at UCL led by Dr Joseph Mole.

Emma was inspired to run after her teenage daughter experienced a sudden brain bleed in December 2021. What was first thought to be “just food poisoning” quickly unfolded into a frightening medical emergency that changed their lives forever.

Woman is set to run 109km from Milton Keynes to London for neurology research after her daughter suffered a brain bleed in 2021. Photo: Aniseed PR Limited

Emma said: “10.36am on Tuesday 14 December 2021 is etched on my brain. I arrived at school to collect my daughter expecting a minor upset—yet she couldn’t speak, couldn’t coordinate her limbs and was repeatedly sick.

“We later learned she’d had a bleed on the brain. It took two and a half years of worry, persistence and dead ends before we met Dr Joe Mole, whose insight helped us understand how brain injury and neurodiversity were affecting her learning and motivation.

“That support finally opened doors to the right assessments and educational help.”

Emma’s run will follow the Grand Union Canal from Milton Keynes to central London, aiming to cover 100–109km with only short stops to refuel and rehydrate. Her husband will be supporting her by bike on the towpath.

“This run is my way of turning shock and frustration into something positive. I’m running to London to help fund Dr Mole’s research so more families get answers sooner—and so people living with the often ‘hidden’ effects of brain injury receive the understanding and support they deserve.”

Dr Mole, an NHS Clinical Neuropsychologist in Oxford and researcher at UCL’s Institute of Neurology, focuses on executive functions - the complex thinking skills that help us plan, problem-solve and stay motivated.

Up to two-thirds of people with neurological conditions experience difficulties in these skills. Yet because they’re complex and not always visible, these conditions are often missed, leading to under-diagnosis and limited support for patients. This results in many patients being left with a ‘hidden disability’.

Dr Mole’s team has found a brain network linked to executive abilities. They’ve developed new tests that are now being translated into clinical tools to improve diagnosis and treatment.

Emma said: “People with executive functioning difficulties can’t always adjust plans or keep going when things get tough.

“Training for this ultra has shown me what it takes to adapt, grit your teeth and carry on - exactly what many patients struggle with through no fault of their own. That’s why this research matters.”

You can donate to Emma’s Crowd Funding Campaign here.