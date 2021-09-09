Mum wins battle over 'unfair' parking ticket issued in Milton Keynes - thanks to the Citizen

A young mum slapped with an 'unfair' parking ticket has won her battle against car park bosses - thanks to the Citizen.

Laura Deane received a fixed penalty notice - after driving around Willen Lake North car park for 16 minutes in a fruitless bid to find a parking space.

She had appealed the parking charge of up to £100 and when her complaint was rejected pursued the matter through the Independent Appeals Service which was also unsuccessful.

Laura Blight was issued with a fixed penalty notice despite not being able to find a parking space

It was only after she contacted the Citizen that car park bosses agreed to review the complaint and decided to cancel the ticket.

A delighted Laura said: "I’m pregnant and it caused a lot of unnecessary stress. It didn't feel at all fair that they would be allowed to charge people £60-100 for 16 minutes of driving around the car park.

"It was absolutely ridiculous. I even had a ticket for the pay and display car park that shows the time, which is five minutes after I left the North car park. Why would I do that if I had found a space in the first car park I went in (Willen North)?

James De Savary, spokesman for Napier Parking in Milton Keynes, said: "When Laura originally appealed, she made no mention of parking in the south car park thereafter and presented no evidence that she did. We do rely on people providing their appeals with substance and evidence, we can only base our decision on what is presented to us. In this case 16 minutes exceeded our consideration period. Drivers are required to pay for the time they remain on site.

"However, I can see that she has now presented evidence (in the form of a session for the nearby South Car Park) to the Independent Appeals Service with her appeal, I am therefore cancelling the case on this occasion.

"We always allow a consideration period for drivers who enter our car parks (this is in accordance with the IPC Code of Practice of which we abide by) to allow motorists with the opportunity to accept the conditions on offer or to leave. For anyone who receives a Fixed Charge we offer an appeals process, backed by an Independent Appeals Service. In this case I am pleased we have been able to cancel the charge."

Laura had visited Willen Lake with her two-year- old daughter to meet her step-dad and nieces on August 11 while the funfair was in Milton Keynes.

She explained: "I have visited Willen since I was a kid and always park in the North car park for ease.

"It was a nice day weather wise and being the school holidays it was busy so I drove around for 16 minutes trying to find a space and couldn’t so gave up and went to the pay and display car park where I managed to find a space."

However Laura was then shocked to find she had been issued with a parking ticket and couldn't believe she was penalised for just driving round the car park.

Added Laura: "I was issued a penalty notice for the time spent looking for a space, so appealed this but they rejected it so went through the Independent Appeals Service but car park operators Napier insisted I needed to pay for my time in the car park even though I didn't actually park or exit my vehicle.

"I had my two-year-old with me, I don’t know any parent who could get a toddler out the car and back in and visit the park in 15 minutes, plus why and how would I do that when I was unable to park in the first place.