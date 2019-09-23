'Muppet' burglar asks POLICE for a lift home while on the run in Milton Keynes

Three police officers out searching for a fleeing burglary suspect couldn't believe their eyes when the suspect approached them in their unmarked car - and asked for a lift home.

The astounded officers, who had been searching in vain around Central Milton Keynes for the suspect, promptly obliged - and took him straight to a custody cell the police station.

Police made the arrest

They reported the bizarre Sunday night incident on Twitter, saying: "Tonight officers attended a report of a robbery where the suspect had run off towards Milton Keynes Train Station.

"PC Buchanan-Kay, PCSO Rickman and PCSO Armstrong attended the area in their unmarked car to search for the suspect.

"Nobody matching the suspect's description was located at first, but just as they were leaving a male approached them and asked for a lift home. This male turned out to be our suspect, so he was indeed given a lift...to custody."

The post ended with a smiley face emoji and the word "feeling amused".

Members of the public responded with laughter. One posted: "Well done guys, another muppet bits the dust!"