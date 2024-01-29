Murder investigation following fatal stabbing of 48-year-old man in Milton Keynes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A murder investigation has been launched following the fatal stabbing of a 48-year-old man in Milton Keynes on Thursday. (25/1)

Officers arrested a 24-year-old man on suspicion of murder following the incident in Fen Street where the victim was found with a stab wound to the neck.

They have now been given extra time to interview the man from Milton Keynes who remains in police custody.

A 57-year-old woman from Milton Keynes, who was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, has been released on police bail until April 25.

Police say the South Central Ambulance Service was called at 6.47pm on Thursday (25/1) following reports that a man had been found stabbed.

A post mortem was carried out on the victim, with the cause of death recorded as a stab wound to the neck.

Thames Valley Police’s Major Crime Unit was called by are now appealing for anyone with information or footage from the area of Brooklands Square and Fen Street on Thursday and hasn’t already spoken to the police, to come forward. They should call 101 or visit the police website, quoting reference number 1784 (25/1).